As many as 5,876 people were bitten by dogs in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district over 10 months in 2026, averaging 19 bite cases a day.

The Health Department data shines a light on the canine crisis, which is not limited to stray dogs.

Between January and October this year, stray dogs accounted for 3,863 bite cases, while pet dogs were involved in 2,013.

The number of reported cases this year has already exceeded the total for the entire previous year by 1,551. On average, nearly 19 people have been targeted by dogs every day.

"Dog bite cases must be taken seriously. People should not be negligent if bitten or scratched by a dog and should immediately visit the nearest healthcare facility for treatment. It is essential to complete the full course of the anti-rabies vaccine as per medical advice," Hamirpur Chief Medical Officer Dr Satish Kumar said on Monday.

Allowing pet dogs to roam freely in public spaces, failing to maintain proper control and negligence in their care are posing a risk to public safety too, he said.

In Hamirpur town, the worst-hit areas are the Hirangar forest region and Anu zone, as stray dogs are found in great numbers on the Hamirpur-Sujanpur main road and near the Ano chowk. Students exercising here are targeted by the dogs, with residents alleging that the local municipal corporation is silent on this issue.