NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has discontinued the manual application process for issuing Non-Antiquity Certificates (NACs) for handicrafts and artworks intended for export, making it mandatory for applicants to use the SWIFT 2.0 system launched by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The move is aimed at ensuring faster processing, transparency and timely clearance of export consignments.

The ASI has also directed all Superintending Archaeologists (SAs) and Deputy Superintending Archaeologists (DASs) to constitute expert committees to examine objects submitted for certification and prevent delays in issuing certificates.

“CBIC has launched the SWIFT 2.0 system for the clearance of handicraft materials and artworks intended for export. Consequently, manual applications for the issuance of Non-Antiquity Certificates will no longer be accepted or entertained,” stated a recent ASI order accessed by the TNIE.

As part of the government's Ease of Doing Business initiatives, the Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade (SWIFT) 2.0 is an integrated digital platform developed by the CBIC to streamline import and export clearances and the processing of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) across Partner Government Agencies (PGAs).

The ASI has instructed all authorised Superintending Archaeologists and Deputy Superintending Archaeologists-in-Charge to implement the system with immediate effect.

“All authorised Superintending Archaeologists and Deputy Superintending Archaeologists (In-Charge) are hereby instructed to implement the SWIFT 2.0 system with immediate effect. Furthermore, it is advised to constitute Expert Committees to avoid delays in convening meetings for the examination of the submitted objects and the timely issuance of certificates,” the official communication stated.

The expert committees will examine objects submitted for certification, ensuring that meetings are convened without unnecessary delays and certificates are issued in a timely manner.

The Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972, regulates the export of antiquities, including antique articles, artworks and idols, to prevent illicit trade. Exporters are required to obtain a Non-Antiquity Certificate from the ASI for objects being exported, certifying that they do not qualify as antiquities.

The certification process is intended to ensure compliance with statutory requirements while facilitating the legitimate export of handicrafts and artworks.