DEHRADUN: A five-month investigation into alleged irregularities and theft during the counting of offerings at the Badrinath shrine has been completed, with a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitting a 300-page report to the Uttarakhand government.

The report identifies weaknesses in the handling, counting, security and depositing of donations and proposes a series of measures to make the process more transparent.

The inquiry was initiated after alleged irregularities came to light during the counting of offerings at the shrine in July. Led by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, the team questioned officials and staff of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), examined CCTV footage and digital evidence, and reviewed the allocation of responsibilities during the counting process.

More than 20 committee officials and employees gave statements, according to the report. Investigators also examined the entire process, from counting and sorting donations to securing them and depositing the proceeds in the temple’s bank account.

To identify safeguards that could be adopted, the SIT studied management and security arrangements at 14 prominent temples across the country. These included Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, the Vaishno Devi and Amarnath shrines in Jammu and Kashmir, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Akshardham in Delhi, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, Jagannath Temple in Puri, Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu and Tirupati Balaji in Andhra Pradesh.