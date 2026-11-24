CHANDIGARH: The Congress's Punjab Election Committee on Tuesday began the party's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, holding its first meeting to discuss potential candidates for all 117 seats, with state in-charge Sachin Pilot stressing the need to field leaders with a clean image and provide greater opportunities to young people.

Pilot said the committee would forward its recommendations to the Screening Committee, which would examine the names before the Central Election Committee (CEC) takes the final call on candidates and their constituencies.

“We want to field candidates who have a good, clean image. We will try to give more opportunities to young people alongside our senior leaders who bring vast experience,” Pilot told mediapersons after the meeting.

He said all leaders had shared their views on the campaign and candidate selection, with winnability, credibility and a clean image emerging as key considerations.

“Broadly speaking, we have all decided today to submit our suggestions to the AICC based on our reports, feedback and consultations with workers,” he said, adding that suggestions had been sought for all 117 constituencies.

Taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Pilot said the Congress would not rush into announcing candidates merely to prevent its leaders from leaving the party.

“Their MLAs and MPs were deserting them, which is why they released their lists, and they might still make changes to it; nothing can be said for sure. But our candidates will be both winnable and reliable,” he said.

The meeting, attended by Pilot, Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh, MP Charanjit Singh Channi and Leader of Opposition Sardar Partap Singh Bajwa, among others, also discussed the party's organisational preparedness and election strategy.

The deliberations focused on strengthening the Congress organisation across Punjab, mobilising workers at the grassroots level, establishing direct contact with people, preparing a campaign roadmap and highlighting issues of public interest.

Pargat Singh said the entire Congress leadership and party workers must remain united to raise people's concerns and champion the rights of the state ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the party had begun systematic preparations well in advance and that its strength lay in its dedicated workers, organisational structure and deep-rooted connection with the people.

The first State Election Committee meeting, he said, marked an important step towards entering the electoral contest with a common strategy, mutual coordination and organisational unity.

Senior Congress leaders Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Manish Tewari, Vijay Inder Singla, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Amar Singh, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Sher Singh Ghubaya and Dharamvira Gandhi were among those who attended the meeting.