NEW DELHI: The general secretary of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) MA Baby on Tuesday criticised the Government for failing to prorogue the Monsoon Session of Parliament, calling the delay unprecedented.

"It is unprecedented not to prorogue the monsoon session of the Parliament. It is a fact that the Union government has the prerogative to prorogue a session of Parliament. The usual practice has always been to do so within a week of adjournment. The government fixes the date and conveys it to the President who thereupon issues the notification," Baby wrote on X.

The Left party terming the situation different” further stated that on a couple of instances, the Parliament was not prorogued soon after being adjourned sine die, but the session was continued after a gap.

"However, the current instance is entirely different. More than 100 days have passed since the House was adjourned sine die. Normally, the winter session would have begun next week, and by now the notification should have already been issued. Yet the country does not know whether there will be a winter session at all," his post also read.

Questioning the intention of the Government, the CPM leader further alleged that the delay is to avoid Question hours.

If the session is called now without the monsoon session being prorogued, it can only be a continuation of the monsoon session, Baby said.