NEW DELHI: The general secretary of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) MA Baby on Tuesday criticised the Government for failing to prorogue the Monsoon Session of Parliament, calling the delay unprecedented.
"It is unprecedented not to prorogue the monsoon session of the Parliament. It is a fact that the Union government has the prerogative to prorogue a session of Parliament. The usual practice has always been to do so within a week of adjournment. The government fixes the date and conveys it to the President who thereupon issues the notification," Baby wrote on X.
The Left party terming the situation different” further stated that on a couple of instances, the Parliament was not prorogued soon after being adjourned sine die, but the session was continued after a gap.
"However, the current instance is entirely different. More than 100 days have passed since the House was adjourned sine die. Normally, the winter session would have begun next week, and by now the notification should have already been issued. Yet the country does not know whether there will be a winter session at all," his post also read.
Questioning the intention of the Government, the CPM leader further alleged that the delay is to avoid Question hours.
If the session is called now without the monsoon session being prorogued, it can only be a continuation of the monsoon session, Baby said.
"As per the rules, if not prorogued, the session can be called only by the Speaker and the President does not even come into the picture. The result is that the Speaker can call the session at short notice, which means the Members will have no time to table questions. Normally, there is a 15 day notice period between the date of summons and the start of the session, which allows parliamentarians enough time. Perhaps the BJP government does not want any Question Hour in Parliament or wants to avoid it as much as possible," he also added.
Opposition parties have been criticizing the government over keeping Parliament's Monsoon Session unprorogued.
Baby said that as the session had not been prorogued for such an unusually long time, the democratic way of functioning would have been to call an All Party Meeting and take everyone into confidence.
"After all, in a democracy, the opposition parties are as much a part of the Parliament as the ruling party. Alas, this is a government whose leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as Mohan Bhagawat's RSS that runs the BJP, do not believe in democracy. Healthy democratic conventions are alien to them and their party," he also wrote.
But, let them not forget that they are ultimately answerable to the people of this country and ultimately, the people will make them answer and hold them accountable for all their misdeeds, Baby said.