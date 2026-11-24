NEW DELHI: A group of former civil servants, known as the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), has urged the Union government and the Arunachal Pradesh government to immediately abandon the proposed 1,750-MW Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project on the Lohit River, citing serious ecological risks, sustained opposition from indigenous communities and alleged irregularities in the project's wildlife clearances.

In a letter dated November 23, addressed to the Union Environment Minister, the Member Secretary of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) and the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, the former bureaucrats warned that the proposed dam could cause irreversible damage to the region's tropical rainforests, endangered wildlife and downstream river ecosystems.

The project envisages a massive concrete gravity dam requiring the diversion of 1,416 hectares(ha) of forest land and the submergence of approximately 1,590 ha. Around 43,000 trees would have to be felled, while the submergence zone would extend to within 50 metres of the Kamlang Tiger Reserve boundary and into its Eco-Sensitive Zone.

The signatories expressed particular concern over the impact on endangered species, including the White-Bellied Heron, Bengal Florican and Gangetic Dolphin. They also warned of threats to the Mishmi Takin, Red Panda, Eastern Hoolock Gibbon and four species of big cats.

According to the letter, the project's peaking-power design would create artificial fluctuations in river flows, holding back water for nearly 20 hours before releasing surges of up to 1,729 cubic metres per second in lean season. Such fluctuations, they argued, could intensify downstream erosion, disrupt aquatic habitats and damage wildlife breeding and feeding grounds, including those in Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.