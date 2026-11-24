CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police seized 4,803 kilograms of heroin and 67.34 lakh capsules and pills of banned substances in the last 18 months and 22 days, according to the data available with this newspaper.

The authorities also filed 72,000 cases and arrested 95,000 people under the NDPS Act in this period.

These data points suggest aggressive anti-drug campaigns by law-enforcement agencies in Punjab, but now, they are noticing a new trend that drug smugglers employ to dodge law. Sources say that smugglers have started using the garb of app-based courier-style networks, which operate like a routine logistics system.

In a few instances, it has come to light that the delivery agents of different delivery apps delivered the consignments. However, the police have not detected any involvement of these delivery companies as of now.

Police sources say that peddlers get the request for narcotics from customers on WhatsApp and deliver it through the delivery agents of delivery apps. “The delivery agent is given the consignment, who goes to the given address and delivers the order. No suspicious activity is detected by the family or neighbours of the customer, who think that a normal order is being delivered by one of the popular delivery apps,” said an officer.

The police have noted that drug consignments are being dropped into Punjab by drones from across the border. These drones are equipped with cutting-edge satellite communication, the police say. “These drones make regular sorties and cannot be detected easily.