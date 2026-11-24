NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old Gujarat-based man accused of cheating a trader here of over Rs 11 crore in a fraudulent land deal in Uttarakhand was arrested from Khopoli, Maharashtra. He is allegedly involved in four other cases across three states, police said.

Mukesh L Belani, a Vadodara resident, was accused of cheating the businessman in a proposed purchase and resale of 20 bighas in Roorkee.

In May 2024, two accused allegedly induced the complainant to invest, promising profits. The deal was negotiated at Rs 11.10 crore. He allegedly paid through cash and banking channels, but later found the land disputed and discrepancies between the property shown and the land offered. The resale did not materialise, and the accused allegedly failed to return his money.

Belani was tracked to Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune highway, where he was living alone, leaving his family in Vadodara, an officer said. Police said Belani and associates allegedly lured businessmen with promises of short-term gains from land purchases and resales.

After receiving money under purchase agreements, they allegedly absconded without completing resale deals.