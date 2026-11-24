India and the Netherlands have agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas of shipping, shipbuilding and green hydrogen, aligning with efforts to fully realise the potential of their strategic partnership.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Dutch counterpart Tom Berendsen explored ways to deepen the overall trajectory of the bilateral relations at a meeting on Sunday.

Berendsen was in New Delhi on a two-day trip to attend the inaugural meeting of the annual Foreign Ministers' mechanism to review the Roadmap of the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership 2026-2030.

The roadmap was unveiled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands in May.

Jaishankar and Berendsen reviewed ongoing engagements across key sectors, including trade and investment, technology, defence and security, mobility, culture and people-to-people ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

"They welcomed the recent initiatives to enhance collaboration in areas of semiconductors, renewable energy and green hydrogen, and reaffirmed their commitment to realising the full potential of the strategic partnership," it said in a statement.

The MEA said both sides underscored the importance of deepening cooperation in priority sectors of water, agriculture and health.

"They discussed deepening cooperation in maritime and shipping, particularly green shipping, port development and shipbuilding," it noted.

The ministers also highlighted trade and economic ties as a key pillar of the partnership and emphasised the importance of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in creating new opportunities.

"Both sides agreed to endeavour to hold the Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC) at the earliest to deepen cooperation, address trade facilitation issues and promote investment," the MEA said.

Jaishankar and Berendsen also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)