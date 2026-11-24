CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police seized 4,803 kilograms of heroin and 67.34 lakh capsules and pills of banned substances in the last 18 months and 22 days, according to the data available with this newspaper.
The authorities also filed 72,000 cases and arrested 95,000 people under the NDPS Act in this period.
These data points suggest aggressive anti-drug campaigns by law-enforcement agencies in Punjab, but now, they are noticing a new trend that drug smugglers employ to dodge law. Sources say that smugglers have started using the garb of app-based courier-style networks, which operate like a routine logistics system.
In a few instances, it has come to light that the delivery agents of different delivery apps delivered the consignments. However, the police have not detected any involvement of these delivery companies as of now.
Police sources say that peddlers get the request for narcotics from customers on WhatsApp and deliver it through the delivery agents of delivery apps. “The delivery agent is given the consignment, who goes to the given address and delivers the order. No suspicious activity is detected by the family or neighbours of the customer, who think that a normal order is being delivered by one of the popular delivery apps,” said an officer.
The police have noted that drug consignments are being dropped into Punjab by drones from across the border. These drones are equipped with cutting-edge satellite communication, the police say. “These drones make regular sorties and cannot be detected easily.
These UAVs carry payloads ranging from five kilograms to 20 kilograms,” said an official, adding that blocking these drones from entering the Indian territory was a tech challenge for the police. He said, “Daily scores of drones enter Punjab, many of which are detected and shot down, while a large number of them drop the consignment and fly back.”
According to government data, nearly 300 Pakistani drones were intercepted by the Border Security Force and other agencies in Punjab in 2024, 287 in 2025 and an equal number this year until August.
A source said that GPS tracking devices are increasingly being used by the cross-border networks. These devices are used to locate the precise spot where a consignment is to be dropped, enabling local operatives to retrieve it from the border area. Foreign-based handlers coordinate supplies and maintain contact with their local associates. The frequency of drone sorties has increased manifold after Operation Sindoor, sources say.
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wasn’t available for comment.
72K cases filed under the NDPS Act by the Punjab Police in the last 18 months & 22 days and 95,000 people arrested
Juveniles involved
Law-enforcement agencies in Punjab say that they have been noticing the involvement of juveniles in drug-delivery cases as couriers, who attract less stringent provisions of law when caught compared to adults. A senior official said that smugglers find it easy to trap youth due to the promise of quick money.