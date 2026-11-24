NEW DELHI: India’s pharmaceutical industry needs to strengthen its domestic manufacturing capabilities and tighten quality oversight to reduce import dependence and address growing international scrutiny over drug quality, Rishad Dadachanji, Managing Director of Dadachanji Group, has said.
Speaking on the sidelines of PMEC India, a pharmaceutical manufacturing technology and equipment exhibition, Dadachanji highlighted the role of the government’s Make in India programme in building a more self-reliant pharmaceutical ecosystem, particularly in equipment, packaging and specialised components.
He said the industry's dependence on imported machinery and components could be reduced by developing capabilities across the domestic supply chain. The Dadachanji Group has expanded its manufacturing portfolio to include aluminium seals, injection-moulded products, pharmaceutical glass packaging, engineering, automation and R&D solutions.
The expansion has also helped address long procurement cycles associated with overseas suppliers. Dadachanji said certain imported machines could take two to three years to arrive, while specialised change parts could involve waiting periods of several months. Local manufacturing has enabled the group to supply some components within two to three weeks.
However, he stressed that localisation should not come at the expense of quality.
The group has invested in specialised fabrication and finishing facilities after encountering inconsistencies among external suppliers. It has also begun exporting products, seeking to demonstrate that Indian manufacturing can compete internationally on quality, reliability and cost.
On pharmaceutical ingredients, Dadachanji said domestic sourcing was improving, although complete import substitution remained difficult for certain products because of specific raw-material and manufacturing requirements. For its current portfolio of around 10-12 products, the group sources approximately 10 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) domestically.
Against the backdrop of growing global scrutiny of Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing, he said Indian companies were capable of meeting stringent international standards but needed to maintain a sustained commitment to quality.
He called for stronger regulatory enforcement, including surprise inspections and firm action against manufacturers violating prescribed standards.
“There should be no shortcuts in manufacturing medicines intended for human use,” he said.
The group has invested hundreds of crores of rupees across its businesses over the past five years in capacity expansion, technology, research and development, and facility upgrades. Its ongoing investments include automation and isolator technology to strengthen manufacturing processes and reduce manual intervention.
For the group, Dadachanji said, the larger objective is to build an integrated domestic manufacturing ecosystem that can serve Indian pharmaceutical companies while competing in global markets.