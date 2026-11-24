NEW DELHI: India’s pharmaceutical industry needs to strengthen its domestic manufacturing capabilities and tighten quality oversight to reduce import dependence and address growing international scrutiny over drug quality, Rishad Dadachanji, Managing Director of Dadachanji Group, has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of PMEC India, a pharmaceutical manufacturing technology and equipment exhibition, Dadachanji highlighted the role of the government’s Make in India programme in building a more self-reliant pharmaceutical ecosystem, particularly in equipment, packaging and specialised components.

He said the industry's dependence on imported machinery and components could be reduced by developing capabilities across the domestic supply chain. The Dadachanji Group has expanded its manufacturing portfolio to include aluminium seals, injection-moulded products, pharmaceutical glass packaging, engineering, automation and R&D solutions.

The expansion has also helped address long procurement cycles associated with overseas suppliers. Dadachanji said certain imported machines could take two to three years to arrive, while specialised change parts could involve waiting periods of several months. Local manufacturing has enabled the group to supply some components within two to three weeks.

However, he stressed that localisation should not come at the expense of quality.

The group has invested in specialised fabrication and finishing facilities after encountering inconsistencies among external suppliers. It has also begun exporting products, seeking to demonstrate that Indian manufacturing can compete internationally on quality, reliability and cost.