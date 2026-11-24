RANCHI: Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the steep rise in airfares across the country and demanding a maximum fare cap to prevent airlines from resorting to arbitrary price hikes. He has also sought concessional air tickets for patients and their family members travelling during medical emergencies.

Ansari said he was shocked to find the Ranchi-Delhi airfare touching nearly Rs 31,000 while travelling to attend an event at Bharat Mandapam as a representative of the Jharkhand Cabinet.

“When I saw the airfare, I was stunned. The fare from Ranchi to Delhi was around Rs 31,000. The Jharkhand government will cover my travel expenses, but what about that middle-class family for whom raising such a large sum is difficult?” Ansari said in his letter.

The minister also recounted an incident at the airport involving a woman who was distressed after seeing the ticket prices. On enquiring, he learnt that her husband was in Chandigarh, battling a severe kidney ailment and was in a critical condition. The man had expressed a final wish to see his wife one last time.

According to Ansari, while a man was fighting for his life and waiting to see his wife, she was unable to reach him because of the high cost of air travel. Despite desperately wanting to fulfil her husband's final wish, the woman could not afford the air ticket.

"With tears in her eyes and a deep longing to see her husband, she simply did not have the funds required to undertake this most difficult journey of her life. Seeing her utter helplessness, I could not remain a mere spectator," he said.

Ansari said he provided whatever assistance he could and, with the help of others, arranged a ticket for the woman so that she could reach her husband.

“I was able to help this particular woman, but there will not be an 'Irfan Ansari' present at every airport in the country,” he said.

He added that someone's final meeting with a loved one should not become a business deal for airlines seeking profits.

The minister pointed out that millions of families are forced to undertake air travel at short notice because of illnesses, accidents and other family emergencies. Such families, he said, have neither the time nor the financial means to purchase expensive tickets.

Urging the Prime Minister to look at the issue from a humanitarian perspective rather than through a political lens, Ansari sought immediate intervention to provide relief to passengers.

“Please intervene immediately on this matter and ensure that a policy is put in place to bring relief to the public. I hope you will consider this humanitarian appeal of mine with compassion,” he said.