NEW DELHI: India’s wheat production outlook is expected to decline due to reduced soil moisture caused by weak Southwest and Northeast monsoons, which has also led to lower offtake of fertiliser. Currently, there has been a 15% decrease in the area sown with wheat across the country, prompting farmers to turn to other crops for better returns.

“Certainly, compared to a normal year, there will be some reduction in production, but it will not be as significant as some are predicting,” said Suresh Kumar Chaudhari, Director General of the Fertilizers Association of India (FAI), in Delhi.

Reports indicate that wheat acreage will decline by over 6%, marking the highest decrease in over two decades. The current wheat acreage stands at around 50 lakh hectares, which is more than 15% less than the previous year. The most significant drop in acreage has occurred in Haryana, followed by Uttar Pradesh. In contrast, Madhya Pradesh has seen an increase in acreage compared to last year.