SRINAGAR: A Special NIA Court has acquitted four persons accused in the November 26, 2020 militant attack on an Army vehicle in outskirts of Srinagar in which two soldiers were killed and a weapon snatched, observing that the prosecution has failed to prove that the accused were involved in the attack.

Special court judge Manjeet Rai acquited Nasir Ahmad Dar, Zahid Ahmad Allai, Usman Ahmad Sheikh and Humayun Ahmad Sheikh of charges under Sections 13, 18, 19 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. He ordered their release from custody forthwith, if they were not required in any other case.

In the judgement issued on Monday, the special NIA court judge said, “The prosecution has proved that a terrorist attack was carried out on the Army contingent at Ibn Shah Chowk, HMT on 26.11.2020 in which two soldiers laid down their lives in the line of duty and a service rifle was snatched. The loss of those lives is a grave one and the anxiety of the prosecuting agency to bring every person responsible to book is understandable."

“The prosecution has failed to prove by any admissible and reliable evidence that four accused conspired with, facilitated, harboured or supported the terrorists who committed the occurrence, or that they were members or supporters of any terrorist organisation. The circumstances relied upon are neither established nor, even if taken at their face value, consistent only with the hypothesis of guilt, the judgement reads.

The court said the accused are, therefore, entitled to be acquitted.

“In terms of Section 437-A Cr.P.C., each of the accused shall furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 50,000/- with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of this Court, to appear before the Appellate Court as and when notice is issued in respect of any appeal or petition filed against this judgment, and such bonds shall remain in force for a period of six months,” adds the court order.