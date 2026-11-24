The state unveiled its transformative journey from the shadows of Naxalism to an era of vibrant prosperity during the Chhattisgarh State Day celebrations at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) Delhi. Bharat Mandapam came alive with the rich hues of Chhattisgarhi heritage as local artists enthralled hundreds of spectators with soulful folk music and traditional dances. Bastar bell-metal art, Kosa silk from Champa, tribal jewellery, and handloom textiles were on display. The state pavilion offered visitors an immersive 3D virtual reality experience of the iconic Chitrakote Waterfall. The occasion spotlighted Chhattisgarh’s natural beauty, dynamic cultural identity, and vast tourism potential to audiences across the nation. CM Vishnu Deo Sai attended alongside a delegation of cabinet colleagues.
Why state plans to drop family planning push
A row erupted following a striking statement by the state health minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal regarding declining fertility rates. Pointing out that Chhattisgarh’s total fertility rate (TFR) stands at 1.80, he announced that the state has halted campaigns encouraging family planning. He asserted that having more than two children is no longer an issue. He wished that Chhattisgarh’s population density would at least match the national average. India’s TFR, according to the latest sample registration system (SRS) statistical report, has dropped to 1.9 children per woman (though the minister cited a national average of 2.2). India’s TFR stood at approximately 3.3 births per woman during the 2000s.
GPS-enabled fog safety devices for loco pilots
South East Central Railway (SECR), headquartered in Bilaspur, has rolled out special measures to address operational challenges caused by dense winter fog. The railway has deployed 3,657 fog safety devices across its three divisions. The GPS-based equipment is designed to provide loco pilots with real-time information on upcoming signals, level-crossing gates, railway stations, and other key landmarks during dense fog. The unit delivers both visual displays and audio alerts on upcoming landmarks. It alerts loco pilots up to roughly 500 metres ahead of the next three scheduled signals in geographical sequence.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com