Why state plans to drop family planning push

A row erupted following a striking statement by the state health minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal regarding declining fertility rates. Pointing out that Chhattisgarh’s total fertility rate (TFR) stands at 1.80, he announced that the state has halted campaigns encouraging family planning. He asserted that having more than two children is no longer an issue. He wished that Chhattisgarh’s population density would at least match the national average. India’s TFR, according to the latest sample registration system (SRS) statistical report, has dropped to 1.9 children per woman (though the minister cited a national average of 2.2). India’s TFR stood at approximately 3.3 births per woman during the 2000s.