DEHRADUN: Yoga guru Swami Ramdev has criticised religious storytellers who, he said, make uninformed claims and exploit people in the name of faith. Though he did not name anyone, his remarks were widely linked on social media to Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Speaking at a provincial conference of the Mahila Patanjali Yog Samiti in Jamshedpur on Monday, Ramdev said some people had neither studied religious texts nor understood the Constitution or democracy, yet spoke publicly “only nonsense”.

“Some ignorant storytellers say, ‘We are Sanatanis; we will save Hinduism.’ First save yourself, you foolish, hypocritical and deceitful people,” he said, according to videos circulating online.

Ramdev also criticised religious gatherings held in the name of removing spirits or supernatural afflictions. He accused some preachers of misleading people and whipping up crowds, warning that women were often the worst affected.

“Mothers, sisters and daughters are the biggest victims of this hypocrisy,” he said, urging women to be cautious of such figures.

Several social media posts linked his remarks to Shastri’s recent comments comparing the depictions of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna. Shastri had described Krishna’s form as “crooked”, triggering criticism. Ramdev said it was wrong to compare or insult deities.

“If someone says Rama is great and Krishna is crooked, then apologises and bows before Banke Bihari, why say that Krishna is crooked?” he asked, describing such preachers as misguided and hypocritical.

The criticism appeared to mark a sharp change in tone between the two religious figures. On November 17, at a religious event in Pratapgarh, Ramdev had praised Shastri, describing him as an “incarnation of God”, according to reports.

On Tuesday, however, Ramdev clarified his remarks in Haridwar, saying Shastri was like a child, younger brother and disciple to him. He said some of Shastri’s comments had seemed inappropriate and hurt him, prompting him to reprimand the preacher.

“Bageshwar Baba is like my child, my younger brother and my disciple. Some of his words seemed improper to me and hurt me. So, exercising my right, I scolded him. He accepted my scolding with affection,” Ramdev said.

Shastri responded warmly, describing Ramdev as a simple and great man. He suggested that the criticism may have stemmed from concern.

“There may have been something on his mind, so he gave me his blessings. That, too, is a good blessing,” Shastri said. “Four days ago he praised me; four days later he criticised me. I am happy with both.”

The exchange has drawn attention to the shifting tone between the two religious figures, as well as Ramdev’s broader criticism of preachers who, he said, make irresponsible claims in the name of Sanatan Dharma.