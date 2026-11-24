Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has recalled the dilemma she faced while deciding whether to become prime minister after the Congress-led UPA's victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, saying she felt the "pull of power" and believed she owed it to party workers to accept the post.

In a conversation with her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia said she felt she would be letting down Congress workers who had campaigned across the country if she turned down the opportunity.

"You may interpret it like that. But in a way I felt that I owed it to the people, especially the workers who throughout the country had rallied around to vote for the Congress. Since I was leading the campaign, I felt something towards them," she said.

"How can I let them down and say, 'Bye, I am going'. So that was also part of my thinking. Maybe it was something I wanted to believe for my saying yes," she added.

The conversation, a video of which was shared by Rahul and Priyanka on social media, came days after the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Reflecting on the decision, Sonia said the experience taught her an important lesson about power: "Once you have it, you may find excuses to keep it."

Rahul recalled the discussions within the family at the time, saying there were two possibilities, Sonia becoming prime minister or Manmohan Singh taking the post.

"There is one gentleman over there who is the best possible PM," he said, referring to Singh. He added that while there was only one person suited for the position based on his qualities and capabilities, several others were aspiring for it.

Rahul said there was a sense of relief in the room when his mother decided against taking up the post.

Sonia eventually declined the prime ministership after the UPA's 2004 election victory and chose Manmohan Singh to lead the government.