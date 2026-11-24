NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission (EC) to increase the number of appellate tribunals hearing appeals arising from the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant directed the tribunals to segregate appeals into two categories: those challenging the deletion of voters’ names from poll rolls and those challenging the inclusion of names.

It said appeals challenging voter inclusions did not require the same degree of urgency and could be taken up subsequently. The bench directed that the appeals against deletions, especially from assembly seats where civic body polls are scheduled, be prioritised.

The bench directed the EC to appoint more judicial officers in the appeals tribunals in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court and consider extended working hours. It also asked the poll panel to identify premises in Kolkata to facilitate easier access to the appellate tribunals.

The top court was hearing petitions seeking measures to streamline and expedite the disposal of appeals before appellate tribunals constituted to adjudicate grievances.