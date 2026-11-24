DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand could vote in the first week of March 2027, with the model code of conduct possibly coming into force between January 27 and 30, according to a report citing election-related sources.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced the schedule, and the dates remain tentative.
The reported plan would place polling in the state in the March 5-10 window rather than February, as officials weigh election arrangements against the board examination calendar.
Government schools and teachers are commonly involved in election logistics, making an overlap challenging for the administration.
The report says the Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer's office has proposed late January for the enforcement of the model code of conduct. The final dates, phases and other details will be confirmed only when the ECI formally announces the schedule.
Board examinations are expected to continue through February and into March. According to the reported calendar, CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations will begin on February 16, with Class 10 papers ending on March 9 and Class 12 examinations continuing until April 9.
ICSE Class 10 examinations are scheduled from February 15 to March 31, while ISC Class 12 examinations are reported to run from February 9 to April 8, 2027. Uttarakhand Board examinations are also expected to be held during February and early March.
Sources said election officials are concerned that these dates could complicate the use of school buildings as polling stations and the deployment of teachers for election duty. A March polling window, the report suggests, could help authorities manage both responsibilities, although the ECI has yet to confirm such a plan.
The report also says the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election could be held in three phases, compared with seven in 2022, and suggests that the first phase may include western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand's Assembly term is scheduled to end on March 28, 2027, according to ECI documentation. The state's last Assembly election was held on February 14, 2022. Polling in 2017 took place on February 15, while earlier elections were held on January 30, 2012, February 21, 2007, and February 14, 2002.
In 2022, the model code of conduct came into effect on January 8, when the ECI announced the poll schedule. That precedent offers context for the reported late-January proposal but does not establish the timing for 2027.
The Commission has begun preparatory work for the 2027 election, including first-level checks of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units across Uttarakhand. These steps indicate that preparations are under way but do not confirm a polling date.