DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand could vote in the first week of March 2027, with the model code of conduct possibly coming into force between January 27 and 30, according to a report citing election-related sources.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced the schedule, and the dates remain tentative.

The reported plan would place polling in the state in the March 5-10 window rather than February, as officials weigh election arrangements against the board examination calendar.

Government schools and teachers are commonly involved in election logistics, making an overlap challenging for the administration.

The report says the Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer's office has proposed late January for the enforcement of the model code of conduct. The final dates, phases and other details will be confirmed only when the ECI formally announces the schedule.

Board examinations are expected to continue through February and into March. According to the reported calendar, CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations will begin on February 16, with Class 10 papers ending on March 9 and Class 12 examinations continuing until April 9.

ICSE Class 10 examinations are scheduled from February 15 to March 31, while ISC Class 12 examinations are reported to run from February 9 to April 8, 2027. Uttarakhand Board examinations are also expected to be held during February and early March.