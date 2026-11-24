A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the Uttarakhand government to probe alleged irregularities in the management of offerings at the Badrinath shrine, has submitted its report, recommending the adoption of best practices followed by shrines and temples across the country.

The Uttarakhand government constituted the three-member probe committee in July to investigate the allegations, with the Garhwal divisional commissioner appointed as its chairperson. The report has been submitted to the state government.

On Tuesday, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Anand Swaroop told PTI, "We have submitted our report to the state government giving suggestions for the future after studying the best practices of several shrines in the country. The report was submitted around two weeks ago."

The three-member SIT recorded statements from more than 20 individuals, including officers and staff of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC). The team also examined CCTV footage and enlisted experts to analyse digital evidence.

Based on practices observed at other temples across the country, the SIT has proposed improvements to the management of Badrinath Dham. It has recommended the construction of a special enclosure with glass walls for counting offerings, allowing the entire process to be viewed from outside.

The committee has also recommended installing high-definition CCTV cameras in every corner of the counting enclosure and implementing a 360-degree surveillance system. Security officials would be able to monitor the entire process from a control room.

The report further recommends using high-speed counting machines to count and sort currency notes and identify counterfeit ones.

The official added that the report highlights shortcomings in the temple management and offers recommendations for systemic reform.

The issue gained attention after allegations of irregularities during the counting of donations at the Badrinath temple surfaced on social media.

Subsequently, an organisation named 'Bhairav Sena' lodged a complaint demanding an inquiry and the registration of an FIR into the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)