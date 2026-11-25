NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has notified the End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) Amendment Rules, 2026. They clarify the responsibilities of vehicle manufacturers when they close their businesses, specify which recycled steel can count towards recycling targets and set a time limit for their Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

EPR means that manufacturers are responsible for ensuring the proper collection and recycling of waste generated by their products. The government has changed Rule 4(6) and Rule 9(2) to clarify that the EPR requirements related to business closure apply only to manufacturers that stop operating, not those that continue running their businesses.

Manufacturers that shut down must report details of vehicles introduced into the market during the previous 15 years for transport vehicles and 20 years for non-transport vehicles. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will use these details to calculate the manufacturer’s EPR liabilities as of the closure date.

Earlier, unclear rules created unnecessary compliance burdens for manufacturers that were still operating and affected their businesses. The amendment removes this confusion.