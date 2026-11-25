NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has notified the End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) Amendment Rules, 2026. They clarify the responsibilities of vehicle manufacturers when they close their businesses, specify which recycled steel can count towards recycling targets and set a time limit for their Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).
EPR means that manufacturers are responsible for ensuring the proper collection and recycling of waste generated by their products. The government has changed Rule 4(6) and Rule 9(2) to clarify that the EPR requirements related to business closure apply only to manufacturers that stop operating, not those that continue running their businesses.
Manufacturers that shut down must report details of vehicles introduced into the market during the previous 15 years for transport vehicles and 20 years for non-transport vehicles. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will use these details to calculate the manufacturer’s EPR liabilities as of the closure date.
Earlier, unclear rules created unnecessary compliance burdens for manufacturers that were still operating and affected their businesses. The amendment removes this confusion.
Another change states that only steel scrap obtained from Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) can be counted towards EPR. Earlier, other steel scrap from the automobile industry could also be counted. However, the final rules have dropped several important progressive proposals included in the March 2026 draft, which was open for public suggestions for 60 days.
These proposals included making insurance companies responsible for managing vehicle waste and involving the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the regulator of insurance companies, in ensuring compliance. They also proposed making it compulsory for new vehicles to contain a minimum quantity of recycled steel.
The draft further proposed expanding manufacturers’ EPR responsibilities to cover tyres, batteries, electronic waste (discarded electrical and electronic equipment), plastics and used oil. It also suggested increasing long-term vehicle scrapping targets. Almost all these proposals were removed from the final notification.