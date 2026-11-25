NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the inking of an MoU with the Republic of Singapore for co-operation in skills and industry development within the Aviation, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector.

The MoU will provide a framework for facilitating the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices between the two countries.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, “Singapore has a well-established aviation MRO ecosystem while India is among the world's fastest-growing aviation markets. With our expanding aircraft fleet, strategic geographical position as a regional aviation hub and the Government's continued efforts to improve the ease of doing business, India offers significant opportunities for the growth of the MRO sector.”

The objective of the MoU is to position India as a regional aviation workshop, “We want to see every aircraft component including the landing gear, the radomes, engines, cockpit displays, seats, wings and the smallest of the parts getting repaired in India,” the Minister said.

Dependence on overseas maintenance services often results in higher costs and longer aircraft downtime for our airlines, he specified. “This strategic MoU will enable us to meet our own growing requirements for skilled Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) and advanced MRO facilities. It will also be a milestone decision to develop India in global aviation skilling as well as MRO destination for global airlines,” Naidu stressed.

Among the key provisions of the MoU are the Joint development of an industry-oriented curriculum for AME training, sharing of expertise and capacity building of Indian institutes to ensure quality delivery of the curriculum.

Internship and exchange programs with Singapore MRO entities and facilitation of partnerships between Indian and Singaporean industry stakeholders to support the expansion of MRO facilities.