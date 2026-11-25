NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved five major infrastructure-related initiatives, which include strengthening domestic manufacturing, expanding transport infrastructure, improving regional connectivity and modernising postal services across the country with a combined outlay of nearly Rs 20,000 crore.

Among the key decisions are the approval of a Rs 11,000 crore scheme to boost the Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) manufacturing ecosystem, development of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs 4,288 crore and construction of a green-field airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, with an investment of Rs 2,014 crore.

The Union Cabinet also decided to continue with the Postal Operations Scheme and Estates Management Scheme for the Department of Post with a total outlay of Rs 2,532 crore.

Briefing media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decisions reflect the government’s commitment to self-reliance, infrastructure-led growth, regional development and improved public service delivery.

Under the scheme for enhancement of the CIE manufacturing ecosystem, the government will invest the amount earmarked for over eight years, from 2026-27 to 2033-34. “To be implemented by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the scheme seeks to promote domestic manufacturing of construction equipment and components, reduce import dependence and strengthen India’s position in the global market,”the Minister said.

The scheme will cover seven categories of equipment that are currently fully or largely imported, including tunnel boring machines, off-highway trucks, excavators, cranes, loaders, piling rigs and drilling machines, he said, adding that it has two components: sales-linked incentives and grants for establishing a dedicated CIE testing facility in the country.

“India’s construction and infrastructure equipment industry is currently the world’s third largest, after China and the United States, with a market size of approximately Rs 97,500 crore in 2024-25. With rapid expansion in infrastructure, particularly roads, ports and housing, the industry is projected to more than double to around Rs 2.28 lakh crore by 2029-30,” the government said in a statement.

The Union Cabinet also approved the development of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port Limited in Tamil Nadu under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. “The project, estimated to cost over Rs 4,288 crore, will be implemented on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis,” Vaishnaw said.