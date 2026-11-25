NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday launched the Violence-Free Village Initiative (VFVI) to eliminate gender-based violence in rural communities.

The initiative follows the signing of a quadripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Department of Rural Development, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Department of Justice and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The MoU links Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) Gender Resource Centres with One Stop Centres, Women Helpline 181, Disha 2.0 and legal aid services, creating a single chain of support covering prevention, protection, legal assistance and rehabilitation.

To be piloted in nine states and Union Territories, the initiative is based on the principle that no woman facing violence should be left to find help on her own.

Describing the MoU as a framework that brings safety, justice, rehabilitation and livelihood support together, Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged states, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Anganwadi networks and communities to turn the campaign into sustained grassroots action.

He also urged them to integrate the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to work towards drug-free and violence-free villages.

Alongside the initiative, the fifth edition of 'Nayi Chetna: Pahal Badlaav Ki' was launched. The month-long campaign, led by communities, focuses on gender equality and women's empowerment and is run by the Ministry of Rural Development.

The campaign is being conducted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) and will continue until December 23.

DAY-NRLM is a flagship poverty alleviation programme of the Rural Development Ministry that mobilises rural poor households, primarily women, into Self-Help Groups to promote sustainable livelihoods and financial inclusion.

Chouhan said women's empowerment, dignity and respect were central to the vision of Viksit Bharat. He lauded the contribution of nearly 3.75 crore Lakhpati Didis to the rural economy.

Asserting that economic independence must go hand in hand with dignity, safety and equal opportunity, he called for collective efforts to challenge patriarchal mindsets.

At the event, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi highlighted the role of community institutions in taking the campaign to every household.

Calling for wider use of support services, she urged citizens to remember, save and share Women Helpline 181 and Emergency Response Number 112 to ensure that no woman in distress is left without timely assistance.

Rohit Kansal, Secretary, Department of Rural Development, traced Nayi Chetna's evolution from an awareness campaign into a nationwide, community-led movement that brought together 5.3 crore participants and helped establish nearly 7,000 Gender Resource Centres.

The fifth edition, he said, would translate that awareness and community trust into effective support, legal assistance and timely access to justice.

Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, called for seamless coordination among helplines, legal services and support institutions, backed by timely responses and consistent follow-up.

Highlighting the 16-day action agenda, he underlined the collective responsibility of families, communities and institutions in ensuring women's safety.

Niraj Verma, Secretary, Department of Justice, stressed the need to translate existing legal safeguards into services that women can access, particularly in rural and remote areas.

He highlighted the role of NALSA, Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu, paralegal volunteers and Gender Resource Centres in strengthening legal awareness, referrals and access to free legal aid.