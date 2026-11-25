NEW DELHI: The CBI is likely to arrest officials and contractors allegedly involved in the Rs 1,500-crore Gomti Riverfront scam, which reportedly took place around 2015 during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav.

Sources said the CBI has collected concrete evidence of cost inflation and found that multiple dummy bids submitted by a single bidder were in the same handwriting.

The agency has also found that some items were procured at nearly eight times the prevailing market price.

The Akhilesh Yadav government had launched the urban waterfront development project in Lucknow along the Gomti river, which flows through the city. The project involved the construction of a rubber dam to collect water and the development of parks, cycling and jogging tracks, a stadium, an amphitheatre, a musical fountain and flood embankments along the riverfront.

Allegations of wrongdoing emerged when the BJP government, which assumed office under Yogi Adityanath in 2017, found that nearly 90% of the project’s budget had been spent, but only 60% of the planned work had been completed. Subsequent audits raised more red flags, leading to investigations that pointed to inflated costs and misuse of funds.

The new government ordered a judicial inquiry headed by a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court. The inquiry established a prima facie case of financial irregularities, prompting the government to order a CBI probe. The agency registered a case in November 2017 and, following further investigations, expanded the list of accused to include nearly 200 officials and contractors.