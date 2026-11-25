NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday told the first parliamentary consultative committee on internationalisation of Indian education that there was a demand for CBSE schools abroad and this offered an opportunity to popularise the Indian education system.

Chairing the meet, Joshi said, “The demand for CBSE schools abroad demonstrated the credibility of Indian education programmes and their potential for scalability at the global level.”

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) said that 268 CBSE schools were functional across 26 countries and an overseas regional office has been established in Dubai. “A standardised assessment framework had also been implemented across affiliated schools globally to ensure uniformity,” said representatives of the DoSEL

The Minister also informed the MPs in the committee that around 21 foreign Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) were currently operational in the country, in addition to joint academic and research collaborations. Steps were being taken to set up more such campuses of foreign universities in India.

The Ministry wanted to expand the global footprint of the Indian knowledge system and several steps were being taken to set up campuses of HEIs overseas.

He also briefed the MPs in the committee that 17 Letters of Intent were issued to foreign universities, under UGC Regulations, including those from the UK, the USA, Australia and Italy.

The members also appreciated the efforts taken by the different education departments towards internationalisation.

Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Secretary of DoSEL T. K. Anil Kumar and other senior officials from the Ministry attended the meeting.