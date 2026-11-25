CHANDIGARH: With weeks left for the Assembly elections, Punjab faces a growing influx of Glock-style pistols smuggled from Pakistan. Gangsters are abandoning Madhya Pradesh-made country pistols for these more sophisticated weapons, which are also finding their way into the hands of trigger-happy youngsters.

Punjab Police is facing a growing security challenge that has spread well beyond the state’s border villages. The influx of Khyber Pass-manufactured Glock-style pistols from Pakistan has surged, with over 1,700 illegal small firearms recovered this year so far, most of them smuggled across the international border.

The scale of the shift is evident in the drone recovery figures accessed by this newspaper from Punjab Police. From just 25-30 firearms in 2023, recoveries rose to 50-60 in 2024 and 190 last year. This year, nearly 1,600 firearms smuggled through drones have already been recovered.

The ammunition trail is growing too. Around 250 cartridges were recovered in 2023, 500 in 2024 and nearly 1,000 last year. More worryingly, smugglers are now sending cartridges along with pistols, eliminating the need for buyers to arrange ammunition locally.