CHANDIGARH: A 75-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both residents of an old-age home in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, tied the knot in a ceremony attended by around 200 guests, with fellow residents singing and dancing to celebrate their wedding.

Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina's fellow residents had begun celebrating the occasion with songs and dances during the 'haldi' and 'mehendi' ceremonies held on Tuesday evening. They said the wedding had sent out a positive message that everyone deserved companionship, regardless of age.

Both Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina were dressed in traditional wedding attire. However, the celebrations were also tinged with sadness as the couple had to leave Apna Ghar in Bilaspur and move to another old-age home in Nalagarh to live together.

Kanhaiya Lal, a native of the Janjehli area of Mandi district, had been living at the Dayoli old-age home for around three-and-a-half years. He retired from the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2000. After losing his wife a few years ago, and with no children, he reportedly began living in the forest.

He had earlier owned a small plot of land and a house, which he reportedly transferred to his brothers. They later drove him out of the family home.