NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed four flyovers on an 8-km stretch of Mathura Road, from Ashram Chowk to the Badarpur border, to ease congestion and improve traffic movement in southeast Delhi.

The proposal includes two two-lane and two three-lane flyovers at four identified bottlenecks: New Friends Colony-Mata Mandir Road, Modi Mill Flyover loop, Jasola-Apollo Hospital and Aali Village.

The project also includes redevelopment of the road median, 16 km of service roads, nine culverts, drainage system improvement, and revamp of footpaths and road junctions. These steps are aimed at improving road capacity and reducing traffic bottlenecks. Travel time on the stretch may fall from the current 30-45 minutes to 10-15 minutes.

A feasibility study found that more than seven lakh private vehicles, mostly cars, use the corridor daily. The estimated project cost, including utility shifting, is around Rs 540 crore.

Mathura Road is a key arterial route connecting southeast Delhi to the national highway network and destinations like Faridabad, Mathura, Agra, Ghaziabad and Noida. It carries local and regional traffic, including passenger and freight vehicles.

The project is expected to benefit daily commuters and residents of Friends Colony, New Friends Colony, Maharani Bagh, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla, Jasola, Sarita Vihar and Badarpur.

Sources said that the proposal has received preliminary approval from the NHAI. A committee of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), with representatives from the Ministry of Finance and NITI Aayog, is likely to examine it next week before a final decision.