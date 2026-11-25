NEW DELHI: A total of 6,000 seats will be incorporated in multiple IITs which will offer specialisation in Robotics, Physical AI and Space Engineering Technology.

They will be offered in the B.Tech, Masters and PhD programmes over the next eight to ten years. More than 120 dedicated faculty members will be roped in for the programmes.

An official release from the Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta Family Foundation (a private philanthropic organisation) which is developing the specialised programme in partnership with the IITs gave a breakdown of the seats to be offered.

Robotics and Physical AI will have 5,000 seats with 2,500 of them in B.Tech, 1,200 in Masters, and 1,300 seats for PhD) while Space Engineering and Technology will have 1,000 seats, with 500 of them in B.Tech, 300 in Masters and 200 in PhD.

While the Robotics and Physical AI programs at various institutes will extend their focus towards critical domains like healthcare, defence, agritech, and industrial manufacturing, the focus areas for the School of Space Science and Technology, planned at one participating IIT, will include satellite navigation, space robotics and human spaceflight.

“For students, the programmes will create dedicated degree opportunities in fields where specialised academic pathways have so far been limited at IITs,” the release said.

Rahul Mehta, Founder of the Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta Family Foundation, said, “India is entering a phase where its ambitions in advanced manufacturing, robotics and space technology will require a much larger pool of specialised talent. With the country targeting a $44 billion space economy by 2033 and the global Physical AI market projected to reach up to $1.4 trillion by 2035, the opportunity is immense. Realising this potential will depend on our ability to develop engineers and researchers who can build these technologies.”

The initiative comes at a time when robotics and automation are seeing rapid global adoption, the release said.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, 5,42,000 industrial robots were installed worldwide in 2024, more than double the number installed a decade earlier. Annual installations are expected to exceed 7,00,000 by 2028.

China accounted for 295,000 installations in 2024, representing 54% of the global total, while India recorded 9,100 installations, its highest number to date and the sixth-highest globally. As robotics evolves from machines performing repetitive tasks to systems that can perceive, learn and adapt, the demand for specialised expertise is expected to grow.