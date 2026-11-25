India’s pharmaceutical industry needs to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and tighten quality oversight to reduce import dependence and address growing international scrutiny over drug quality, Rishad Dadachanji, Managing Director of Dadachanji Group, has said.

Speaking at PMEC India, a pharmaceutical manufacturing technology and equipment exhibition, Dadachanji highlighted the importance of the government’s Make in India programme in building a more self-reliant pharmaceutical ecosystem, particularly across equipment, packaging and specialised components.

The Dadachanji Group has expanded its manufacturing portfolio to include aluminum seals, injection-molded products, pharmaceutical glass packaging, engineering, automation and R&D solutions.

The move has also helped address long procurement cycles associated with overseas suppliers. Dadachanji said certain imported machines could take two to three years to arrive, while specialised change parts could involve waiting periods of several months.

Local manufacturing has enabled the group to supply some components within two to three weeks.

He stressed that localisation should not come at the expense of quality. The group has invested in specialised fabrication and finishing facilities after encountering inconsistencies among external suppliers.

It has also begun exporting products, seeking to establish that Indian manufacturing can compete internationally on quality, reliability and cost.

On pharmaceutical ingredients, Dadachanji said domestic sourcing was improving, although complete import substitution remained difficult for certain products because of specific raw-material and manufacturing requirements.

For the group's portfolio of around 10-12 products, the group sources approximately 10 APIs domestically.

On the global scrutiny of Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing, he said Indian companies were capable of meeting stringent international standards but needed a sustained commitment to quality.

He called for stronger regulatory enforcement, including surprise inspections and firm action against manufacturers violating prescribed standards.

“There should be no shortcuts in manufacturing medicines intended for human use,” he said.

The group has invested hundreds of crores of rupees across its businesses over the past five years in capacity expansion, technology, R&D and facility upgrades.

Its ongoing investments include automation and isolator technology to strengthen manufacturing processes and reduce manual intervention.