Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday recalled Dr B R Ambedkar's landmark speech in the Constituent Assembly 77 years ago, in which he credited the Congress party with ensuring the smooth passage of the draft Constitution.
Describing the speech as "magnificent, for the ages, and ever relevant", Ramesh said Ambedkar delivered it on November 25, 1949, while moving the draft Constitution for adoption. The Constitution was adopted the following day.
In a post on social media, Ramesh shared excerpts from the speech, highlighting Ambedkar's acknowledgement of the Congress's role in the Constituent Assembly.
"The possibility of chaos (in the Constituent Assembly) was reduced to nil by the existence of the Congress party inside the Assembly, which brought into its proceedings a sense of order and discipline. The Congress party is entitled to all the credit for the smooth sailing of the Draft Constitution in the Assembly," Ambedkar had said.
Ramesh also recalled Ambedkar's warning against the possibility of democracy giving way to dictatorship despite retaining its formal structure.
"If we wish to maintain democracy not merely in form, but also in fact, we must hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives," Ambedkar had said.
He had also cautioned against political hero-worship, describing it as "a sure road to degradation and to eventual dictatorship".
Another key theme of the speech was the need to extend political democracy to social and economic life. Ambedkar said liberty, equality and fraternity were inseparable principles and that separating one from the others would defeat the purpose of democracy.
He had warned that India would enter a life of contradictions after the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, with political equality coexisting with social and economic inequality.
While the country would uphold the principle of "one man, one vote" in politics, Ambedkar said its social and economic structure would continue to deny the principle of "one man, one value".
"How long shall we continue to live this life of contradictions? We must remove this contradiction at the earliest possible moment," he had said.
Ramesh's post comes ahead of Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Diwas, observed on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.
(With inputs from PTI)