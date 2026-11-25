77 years ago today, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar made one of the most iconic, influential and immortal speeches of 20th century India. He was speaking in the Constituent Assembly while moving the draft Constitution for adoption. It was to be adopted the next day. It is worth recalling some of the basic themes of this speech in Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s own unforgettable words: 1. The possibility of chaos (in the Constituent Assembly) was reduced to nil by the existence of the Congress Party inside the Assembly which brought into its proceedings a sense of order and discipline. The Congress Party is entitled to all the credit for the smooth sailing of the Draft Constitution in the Assembly. 2. ⁠It is quite possible for this new born democracy to retain its form but give place to dictatorship in fact. If we wish to maintain democracy not merely in form, but also in fact, we must hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives. 3. ⁠Bhakti in religion may be a road to salvation of the soul. But in politics, Bhakti or hero-worship is a sure road to degradation and to eventual dictatorship. 4. ⁠We must make our political democracy a social democracy as well. What does social democracy mean? It means a way of life which recognises liberty, equality and fraternity as principles of life. They form a union of trinity in the sense that to divorce one from the other is to defeat the very purpose of democracy. 5. ⁠On 26th of January 1950, we are going to enter a life of contradictions. In politics we will have equality and in social and economic life we will have inequality. In politics, we will be recognising the principle of one man one vote and one vote one value. In our social and economic life, we shall, by reason of our social and economic structure, continue to deny the principle of one man one value. How long shall we continue to live this life of contradictions? We must remove this contradiction at the earliest possible moment. This magnificent speech is for the ages. It is ever relevant.