RANCHI: The Jharkhand Assembly passed a resolution seeking an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process on the first day of the special session of the Jharkhand Assembly.

Notably, a special two-day Assembly session was convened beginning on Wednesday to discuss the SIR of electoral rolls and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

Earlier in the morning, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore moved a motion in the House, alleging that the Election Commission of India was acting against the democratic system.

He said there were extremists who opposed democracy and alleged that the Election Commission, too, stood in opposition to democratic principles.

Alleging that the Election Commission of India was “working as the Centre's puppet”, the minister said that removing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was “necessary to protect the Constitution”.

“There is an urgent need to halt the SIR exercise immediately and to issue a fresh standard operating procedure to ensure transparency in the process,” said Kishore.

In its official resolution, the Jharkhand government expressed serious concern over the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), claiming that of the state's 2.64 crore voters, only 2.21 crore featured in the draft electoral roll, leaving out nearly 16 per cent.

It further claimed that around 27 per cent of those included in the draft roll had received notices over alleged discrepancies, with more than 75 per cent of the cases involving logical inconsistencies such as differences in parents' names, age or details of legal heirs.

The government estimated that over 38 per cent of the electorate had either been excluded or served notices. The resolution also cited Jharkhand's socio-educational challenges, particularly among vulnerable tribal groups, who often lack historical documents.

It said poor awareness and inaccurate birth records from the past were resulting in discrepancies being flagged as suspicious. Furthermore, for the millions of migrant workers employed in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Surat, returning to their home villages to complete enumeration forms is not feasible. Their absence from home puts them at risk of having their names removed from the records.