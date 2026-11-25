RANCHI: The Jharkhand Assembly passed a resolution seeking an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process on the first day of the special session of the Jharkhand Assembly.
Notably, a special two-day Assembly session was convened beginning on Wednesday to discuss the SIR of electoral rolls and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.
Earlier in the morning, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore moved a motion in the House, alleging that the Election Commission of India was acting against the democratic system.
He said there were extremists who opposed democracy and alleged that the Election Commission, too, stood in opposition to democratic principles.
Alleging that the Election Commission of India was “working as the Centre's puppet”, the minister said that removing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was “necessary to protect the Constitution”.
“There is an urgent need to halt the SIR exercise immediately and to issue a fresh standard operating procedure to ensure transparency in the process,” said Kishore.
In its official resolution, the Jharkhand government expressed serious concern over the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), claiming that of the state's 2.64 crore voters, only 2.21 crore featured in the draft electoral roll, leaving out nearly 16 per cent.
It further claimed that around 27 per cent of those included in the draft roll had received notices over alleged discrepancies, with more than 75 per cent of the cases involving logical inconsistencies such as differences in parents' names, age or details of legal heirs.
The government estimated that over 38 per cent of the electorate had either been excluded or served notices. The resolution also cited Jharkhand's socio-educational challenges, particularly among vulnerable tribal groups, who often lack historical documents.
It said poor awareness and inaccurate birth records from the past were resulting in discrepancies being flagged as suspicious. Furthermore, for the millions of migrant workers employed in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Surat, returning to their home villages to complete enumeration forms is not feasible. Their absence from home puts them at risk of having their names removed from the records.
The resolution also flagged difficulties faced by voters born before 1987 in producing their parents' documents, married women dealing with name discrepancies after relocation, and the non-acceptance of Aadhaar, ration cards and ‘khatiyan’ (land records) as valid documents.
BJP opposed the motion brought before the House against the SIR.
Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi asserted that no eligible voter’s name should be left out of the electoral roll; however, he emphasised that the state government should cooperate with the SIR process rather than creating obstacles.
Marandi questioned the data presented in the House by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, stating that the government had failed to provide full information regarding the SIR.
Marandi said Jharkhand had 2.64 crore registered voters before the Special Intensive Revision, which fell to 2.21 crore in the draft electoral roll. He said 7.63 lakh voters were found dead, 15.92 lakh had permanently migrated outside the state, 4.38 lakh were registered elsewhere, while the whereabouts of 14.50 lakh could not be ascertained.
Questioning whether everyone whose name was deleted was an “infiltrator”, Marandi said people should understand the data before spreading confusion over SIR.
He noted that such revisions had been conducted several times since the 1950s and were not a new exercise.