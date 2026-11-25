SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat has ordered the attachment of 29 kanals of land belonging to five terrorists of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, who are presently operating from Pakistan.

The action has been taken in connection with case registered at Police Station Mahore in Reasi district of FIR No 70/24 under sections 61(2), 148, 149 BNS, 2/3 E&IMCO and sections 13, 18, 20, 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to police during investigation, it came to fore that the five militants, Mohd Qayoom of Shadole Mahore Tehsil, Bashir Ahmad of Bidder, Shokat All of Hunder Arnas Tehsil, Manzoor Ahmad of Khanti in Tehsil Thuroo and Imtyaz Ahmad of Thuroo, exfiltrated to Pakistan for obtaining arms and ammunition training and are actively involved in reviving the terrorist activities in the area from across the border.

Police said the evidence collected during investigation reveals that these terrorists are attempting to sell their land and intending to use the proceeds for terrorist activities in the area.

“About 29 kanals of land belonging to the five militants presently registered in their name fall within the ambit of "proceeds of terrorism" in terms of Section 2 (1)(g)(ii) of UAPA and are accordingly liable to be attached in FIR No 70/24 of PS Mahore, in terms of Section 25 of UAPA,” police said.

“Now, in exercise of powers conferred by Section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, prior approval is accorded for attachment of above mentioned land,” read the order issued by DGP.