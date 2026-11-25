NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das has been issued a show-cause notice over alleged discrepancies in the place of birth mentioned on his passport, adding a fresh dimension to the controversy surrounding his being stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued the notice on November 23, seeking Das's explanation within seven days following inputs from relevant law enforcement authorities.

“Based on reports that we received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, a show-cause notice was issued by RPO Chennai to Saurav Das on November 23 seeking his clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth,” Jaiswal said.

Emphasising the applicant’s responsibility to provide accurate information, the spokesperson said passport applications require applicants to declare correct details. “If at any stage a discrepancy is noted or reported by authorities, which amounts to suppression of facts, then we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant to explain his or her point of view,” he said.

Jaiswal further said Das had been advised not to use his passport until he submitted a response to the notice. The passport had been issued by the Chennai RPO, where discrepancies concerning his place of birth were subsequently flagged, according to information available.

The MEA’s clarification came as Das approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, challenging the authorities' decision to prevent him from travelling abroad.

Das has alleged that he was stopped at the immigration counter at Delhi airport before boarding his scheduled flight to London at 1 am on Tuesday. He was travelling to attend events at Oxford University and other prestigious British institutions, where he was invited to speak about the “cockroach movement.”