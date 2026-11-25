NEW DELHI: A special court in Delhi on Wednesday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the bail application of PV Kulkarni, a key accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Kulkarni, one of the subject experts engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is facing trial alongside 13 other accused. Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta at the Rouse Avenue Court scheduled the matter for hearing on December 1.

Advocate Hemant Shah, appearing for Kulkarni, argued that his continued detention served no purpose, citing his prolonged custody, completion of the investigation and framing of charges. He sought bail for the accused.

Senior advocate VK Pathak appeared for the CBI. The agency's regular matter is listed for hearing on November 27.

The court had earlier observed that the accused had extensively leaked confidential examination materials before the test, prompting the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination. It said his actions had caused financial losses of several crores to the public exchequer and financial and mental distress to hundreds of thousands of aspirants.

The question paper sets provided to the accused by the NTA for translation, back-translation and proofreading constituted the agency's copyright-protected intellectual property, the court had observed.

Nearly 22 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was conducted on May 3. The NTA cancelled the examination on May 12 after allegations of a paper leak surfaced. The agency conducted a fresh examination on June 21.

The CBI registered the case on May 12 and filed its main chargesheet on July 28 against 13 accused. Those named included three subject experts associated with the NTA, two people linked to coaching institutes and several alleged intermediaries.

A supplementary chargesheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, was filed on October 14.

The CBI's case alleges that subject experts and a network of private individuals were involved in the paper leak conspiracy. No government official or NTA office-bearer was named as an accused in the chargesheet.