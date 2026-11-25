National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday said India remains committed to working closely with key Indian Ocean nations to boost their collective capabilities to deal with evolving security threats.

In his address at the eighth Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in Male, Doval listed various pressing challenges facing the region and called for deeper strategic cooperation to address them.

The CSC has emerged as a key regional security grouping of Indian Ocean littoral states, comprising India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh, and Seychelles. It has largely been focusing on maritime safety, counter-terrorism, and transnational security cooperation.

"The Colombo Security Conclave represents the intersection of our Neighborhood First outlook and the MAHASAGAR vision," Doval said.

"We are committed to continue working closely with the CSC countries to enhance our collective capacities in dealing with the evolving serious security challenges," he added.

Last March, during his visit to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the vision MAHASAGAR, or 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, for India's engagement with the Global South.