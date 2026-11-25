A devotee was killed and 14 others were injured when a bus collided with a truck near Sirhind here on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident occurred am when the bus was returning from a gurdwara in Karnal to Amritsar.

The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was badly damaged, leaving passengers screaming for help.

Soon after the accident, local residents and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts.

The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Shubham Aggarwal reached spot and said investigating in the matter was underway.