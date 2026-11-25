NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the removal of the Special Protection Guards (SPG) security cover of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was ‘no accident’ and that it was removed on purpose so that he got killed.

Gandhi made the remarks during a conversation with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sonia’s memoir “Belonging: A Journey of Love”. The video was shared on social media platforms on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi said an atmosphere was created for Rajiv Gandhi to get killed. In the video, he spoke about the Congress’ campaign in Bihar in 1991, where he had accompanied his father, who was the Leader of Opposition then. Rahul then talks about how the Bihar trip was the “final straw”.

“The Bihar trip was the final straw but I was saying it from before. And my position on it was very clear. Papa’s security was removed so that he got killed. Papa’s security removal was not just an accident; it was done on purpose so that he got killed. And the atmosphere was created for him to get killed. It was obvious what was going on,” he said. “I told my father also. I told my mum also. I had an argument with my father about it,” he said.

Rajiv Gandhi was killed on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, in a deadly bomb blast triggered by an LTTE suicide bomber. In 1989, the then V P Singh government had withdrawn outgoing prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s SPG cover.

“And what happens if you don’t have security, proper security, and if you go to a state where the government is of the BJP or opposition, then by and large whoever is in charge there, they will not be particular about the security. They say ‘haan aa raha hai, theek hai’, do your normal thing,” Sonia Gandhi says in the video.