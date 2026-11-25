RANCHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Jharkhand High Court seeking the removal of allegedly controversial scenes from the film 'Ramayana' and a stay on its screening until the disputed portions are deleted.

The petition, filed by advocate Santosh Kumar Soni, has named the Central Government, the Jharkhand Government, the film's producer, director, writer and others as respondents.

The petitioner has sought directions to ensure that the film conforms to the Ramayana as authored by Maharishi Valmiki and that its screening and broadcast remain suspended until the disputed scenes are removed.

The PIL alleges that the film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, contains several scenes that are inconsistent with the original narrative of the Ramayana and established religious beliefs. The petitioner has argued that the character of Ravana has been 'upgraded' and given greater prominence than Lord Rama, thereby adversely affecting the latter's image.

The petitioner has also objected to the portrayal of Lakshmana, particularly in connection with Lord Rama's 14-year exile and Bharata's subsequent ascension to the throne, arguing that it is contrary to the decorum and traditions of the 'Raghukul'.

Another objection concerns the scene in which Shurpanakha's nose is severed. The petitioner has questioned the portrayal of Mother Sita objecting to the incident and Lord Rama describing the act of severing Shurpanakha's nose as 'wrong'.

Objections have also been raised to a scene depicting Lord Rama, Mother Sita and Lakshmana fleeing from a situation. The petitioner has argued that Lord Rama is never portrayed as fleeing in the Ramayana but is depicted as a courageous warrior who fights for justice.

The PIL further questions a scene in which Mother Sita utters the name 'Rama' upon seeing the golden deer (Maricha). The petitioner contends that calling one's husband by his name is contrary to Indian traditions and cultural norms.

The petition also seeks directions for 50 per cent of the film's total earnings to be handed over to the Ayodhya-based Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, arguing that the film tarnishes Lord Rama's image.

The petitioner has maintained that the film should be presented in accordance with Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana and that scenes allegedly hurting religious sentiments should be removed.