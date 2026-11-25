NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 55th meeting of PRAGATI, an ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform designed to promote Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, at Seva Teerth earlier on Wednesday.

The platform brings together the Central and State Governments to resolve implementation challenges and improve the delivery of infrastructure projects and welfare schemes.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed five major infrastructure projects across the road, power, coal and railway sectors, with a combined cost of more than Rs 78,000 crore. He also reviewed the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) ecosystem and the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU).

The Prime Minister stressed that delays in infrastructure projects have consequences beyond rising costs, as they also postpone the benefits meant for citizens, businesses and the wider economy.

He urged the concerned Ministries and State Governments to address pending issues by assigning clear responsibilities and setting realistic timelines. He also underlined that timely completion must go hand in hand with high construction standards.

While reviewing the road project, the Prime Minister called for faster implementation and reiterated the importance of focusing on outcomes rather than outlays.

During the review of the coal project, he stressed that rehabilitation and resettlement must be carried out in a timely and dignified manner alongside project implementation.

On the power project, the Prime Minister suggested exploring innovative models for decentralised solar and wind power generation.

He said such projects should, wherever possible, be developed closer to consumption centres, keeping local resource availability and demand in mind. These efforts should help ensure a reliable and affordable power supply while reducing pressure on transmission infrastructure.

Reviewing the ITI ecosystem and the implementation of PM-SETU, the Prime Minister urged Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries to take the lead in strengthening ITIs and increasing industry participation.

He said this was an important opportunity for industries to partner with ITIs, support their upgradation and ensure that training programmes meet current and future workforce requirements.

He called for closer cooperation between State Governments, ITIs and industry to turn these partnerships into better training and employment opportunities for young people.

The Prime Minister also urged Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to assess their future workforce requirements and strengthen their links with ITIs to support training and recruitment in relevant trades.

He encouraged PSUs to provide practical training and apprenticeship opportunities, while giving greater priority to recruiting trained ITI graduates. Such partnerships would give students valuable industry experience and help PSUs access a pool of skilled workers suited to their operational needs. The Prime Minister emphasised that skill development should be planned around industrial clusters and the specific requirements of different sectors.

He called for ITI trades, curricula and training capacity to be aligned with existing industries and upcoming investments in each region.

Highlighting the importance of locally relevant skills, he said stronger links between ITIs and local employers could create more employment opportunities closer to home. This would help reduce distress-driven migration while allowing young people to contribute to the economic development of their own regions.

The Prime Minister also advocated a ‘Classroom–Company–Career’ (3C) approach to ITI education, connecting classroom learning with practical industry experience and, ultimately, employment and career growth.

He stressed that ITIs and industries should work together to equip students with relevant technical knowledge, practical exposure to real working environments and a clear pathway from training to employment.