CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint SAD-BJP rally on December 8 in Moga, marking the first major show of strength after both parties entered into a re-alliance following yesterday’s announcement ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

PM Modi and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will the stage after a gap of seven years. The gathering is expected to set the tone for the alliance’s campaign, with both parties aiming to showcase their combined cadre base.

Modi would return to the same politically significant town in the Malwa belt, thirty years later to announce the revival of that alliance.

Modi's visit, coincides with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal and it will be keenly watched for the reasons he cites for the reunion of the estranged partners.

Equally significant will be the parallels he draws with the late Akali leader's vision of the alliance, as articulated in the historic Moga Declaration adopted at the Shiromani Akali Dal's 75th anniversary conference on February 24 and 25, 1996.

The Moga Declaration described the Akali-BJP alliance as rooted in the principles of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.

It also envisaged the Akali Dal evolving into an inclusive regional force by expanding its reach among Punjabi Hindus and moving beyond its predominantly panthic image.

Moga has long been the preferred launch-pad for election campaigns or major political announcements because of its central location in the Malwa region.

Akali Dal launched its election campaigns from the district in 1996, 2006 and 2011, before returning to power in 1997, 2007 and 2012, respectively. Notably, Malwa accounts for 69 of Punjab’s 117 assembly seats (59 per cent).