AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the 2027 assembly election, the AAP-led Punjab Government ordered the transfer of 31 police officers, including several IPS officers, with immediate effect.

The Additional DGP of Punjab Armed Police (PAP) has been changed; police commissioners of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar have been shifted, and many IGPs, all DIGs (Ranges) and nine SSPs have also been transferred.

As per the orders issued by the state home department, Naunihal Singh will continue as Additional DGP of Internal Vigilance Cell. He has also been given additional charge as ADGP of Punjab Armed Police at Jalandhar.

The reshuffle has brought significant changes in the police set-up in key districts and ranges.

While Gurpreet Singh Bhullar is the new Police Commissioner of Jalandhar, Nilambari Vijay Jagadale has been posted as IGP of Jalandhar Range; Naveen Singla is DIG of Faridkot Range; Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma has been posted as DIG, Ropar Range; while Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh will replace him as Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana. While Kuldeep Singh, DIG, Patiala Range, goes as Amritsar Police Commissioner, Harmanbir Singh Gill, who was Amritsar Police Commissioner, has been posted as DIG, Border Range.

Nanak Singh has been transferred as DIG (Technical Services), Gurmeet Singh Chauhan as DIG (Provisioning), Snehdeep Sharma as DIG, Ferozepur Range, and Amneet Kondal will take over as DIG, Patiala Range.

Vivek Sheel Soni has been appointed AIG, Internal Vigilance Cell.

At the district level, Surendra Lamba will be SSP Sangrur, Charanjit Singh SSP of Ludhiana (Rural), Rajvot Grewal has been posted as SSP Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, SAS Nagar, Ankur Gupta is new SSP of Faridkot, Ashwini Gotyal is posted as SSP of Ferozepur, Vatsala Gupta is SSP of SBS Nagar, Dr Pragya Jain as new SSP of Amritsar (Rural), Tushar Gupta as SSP of Gurdaspur, Ajay Gandhi SSP of Taran Taran and Harkamal Singh as SSP of Malerkotla.

The services of Kanwalpreet Singh, Gurbans Bains and Karamvir Singh have been placed at the disposal of the State Vigilance Bureau.