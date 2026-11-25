CHANDIGARH: After the revival of alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday, the Congress party in Punjab on Wednesday indicated that it has kept its options open for a possible electoral alliance with other political parties ahead of the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.

The grand old party signaled that it was not averse to an electoral alliance, including with INDIA bloc partners. State Congress president Pargat Singh today said, "nothing could be ruled out, including an alliance with other parties in the state.’’

Pargat Singh said the final decision on any alliance would rest with the party high command. He added that the Congress could explore an understanding with INDIA bloc partners, including the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), as he asserted that the party was prepared to contest all seats with full strength and form the next government.

Singh said the Congress would contest the elections with full strength and form the government in Punjab. He also indicated that the party would give opportunities to young candidates, particularly those with a clean image and the ability to win elections.

On the selection strategy of Congress candidates, Singh said the party would give opportunities to young leaders, particularly those with a clean image and the ability to win elections.

Reacting to former Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's statement about giving tickets to 60-70 young candidates, Singh said the party would encourage young leaders but would not distribute tickets merely on the basis of numbers.

This statement comes amid renewed political realignments in the state following the revival of the BJP-SAD alliance, which the Congress leaders today sought to portray as a coming together driven by electoral compulsions rather than political conviction.

Questioning the rationale behind the reunion of SAD and BJP, former Chief Minister and Congress campaign committee chairman Charanjit Singh Channi asked whether the issues that had led to the BJP and SAD parting ways six years ago, particularly over the farm laws and the farmers’ agitation, had been resolved.

He claimed that the Akali Dal was facing internal turmoil as several leaders were leaving the party. He claimed that people in Punjab were disappointed with the renewed BJP-SAD alliance.

Channi alleged that the BJP wanted to weaken minorities in Punjab and termed the alliance dangerous for the state. He also questioned the Akali Dal’s apparent shift on the issue of the Chief Minister’s post amid discussions about Sukhbir Singh Badal being projected as the alliance’s CM face. He also targeted the BJP over the farmers’ agitation, claiming that more than 750 farmers had lost their lives during the protest.

Accusing the BJP of using central investigative agencies to put political pressure on opposition leaders, Channi said the Congress would not discontinue the existing public welfare schemes if it s again voted to power in Punjab.