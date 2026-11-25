People kill stray dog after bite incidents

Two days after a stray dog attacked over two dozen people in Ranchi, an RMC dog-catching team reached the area on Monday, only to find that the residents had already killed the animal. According to officials, a team was dispatched to capture the dog for isolation and observation following information about the incident. However, locals had already killed it by the time the team arrived. The squad subsequently caught another stray dog for vaccination and neutering. RMC officials have urged residents to report aggressive stray dogs to the RMC toll-free helpline instead of taking matters into their own hands. Timely alerts from the public allow them to intervene promptly and prevent bite incidents, they said. Around 4,000 suspected rabies exposure cases are reported in Ranchi every month.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com