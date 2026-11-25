Efforts are underway to extend accidental insurance coverage to the more than 51 lakh women enrolled under the ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana’. A proposal to this effect has been submitted to the government. The proposal emphasises that women’s empowerment should not be limited to financial assistance alone; it is equally essential to provide women with social security, access to institutional credit, and opportunities for self-employment. The Jharkhand Gramin Bank has proposed that beneficiaries of the ‘Maiyan’ scheme be provided with accidental insurance coverage. Integrating women into the formal banking system will enable them to become self-reliant.
Rahul likely to visit J’khand, meet pradhans
LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to visit Jharkhand in the first week of December, during which he will hold a one-on-one dialogue with village heads (Gram Pradhans) in Khunti and discuss the PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act. During this interaction, he is expected to discuss the implementation of the PESA Act, the powers granted to panchayats, and the impact of the legislation at the grassroots level. In the state, which has a significant tribal population, the issue of the PESA Act holds great importance. Through this dialogue, the Congress aims to bring issues concerning rural and tribal areas to the forefront. He is also expected to meet state Congress leaders in Ranchi.
People kill stray dog after bite incidents
Two days after a stray dog attacked over two dozen people in Ranchi, an RMC dog-catching team reached the area on Monday, only to find that the residents had already killed the animal. According to officials, a team was dispatched to capture the dog for isolation and observation following information about the incident. However, locals had already killed it by the time the team arrived. The squad subsequently caught another stray dog for vaccination and neutering. RMC officials have urged residents to report aggressive stray dogs to the RMC toll-free helpline instead of taking matters into their own hands. Timely alerts from the public allow them to intervene promptly and prevent bite incidents, they said. Around 4,000 suspected rabies exposure cases are reported in Ranchi every month.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com