The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside an Allahabad High Court order directing the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to verify allegations of disproportionate assets against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana remitted a petition filed by BJP member Vignesh Shishir to the high court for fresh consideration, including the question of its maintainability.

The top court had earlier directed the Allahabad High Court not to proceed with the case and restrained the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED from filing any report in pursuance of the high court's directions.

Gandhi had approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court's order directing the two central agencies to look into the allegations against him.

The Allahabad High Court had passed the directions after observing that an affidavit submitted by the CBI did not adequately explain the progress made on a complaint filed by Shishir against Gandhi over his alleged disproportionate assets.

It had directed the joint director or the head of the concerned zone in the CBI's Anti-Corruption Division headquarters in New Delhi to personally submit a fresh affidavit detailing the progress of the inquiry.

Shishir had also filed petitions alleging that Gandhi held dual citizenship.

(With inputs from PTI)