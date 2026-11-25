DEHRADUN: A four-day scientific survey of Bhimtal Lake in Uttarakhand's Nainital district has been completed to assess its depth, water-storage capacity and sediment deposits, paving the way for evaluating the feasibility of desilting and other conservation measures, a government spokesperson said.
The survey was conducted by the Dehradun-headquartered Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA), using modern equipment operated by Roorkee-based Geoscience Consultancy Services. It aimed to establish the lake's current depth, water-storage capacity and the extent of silt and sediment accumulated on its bed.
Watershed Minister Ram Singh Kaida said the findings would help officials assess the technical feasibility of desilting the lake.
"The objective is to accurately assess the lake's present depth, water-storage capacity and the condition of silt and sediment deposited on its bed, and to evaluate the possibilities of rejuvenation and dredging," he said.
During the survey, an echosounder mounted on a motorboat measured depths at different points across the lake. A differential global positioning system (DGPS) recorded the precise locations and coordinates of survey points along its perimeter.
The team used a dual-frequency, single-beam echosounder and a multi-constellation DGPS/GNSS system. Real-time kinematic and Continuously Operating Reference Station corrections were applied. Surveyors also accounted for the transducer's mounting depth and offset, recorded water levels and made the necessary depth corrections.
Survey transects were laid at intervals of about 10 metres. Cross-check lines and the lake boundary were also surveyed to verify the accuracy of the measurements.
The resulting data will be used to prepare bathymetric contours and depth plans, cross-section profiles, a digital bed-surface map and sounding records. The technical report is also expected to include a three-dimensional digital terrain model, 10-metre CAD cross-sections, estimates of the lake's total water-storage and silt capacities, and an area-capacity curve.
These outputs will help identify the lake's current water-holding capacity, areas where sediment has accumulated and the volume of material that could potentially be removed through dredging.
Officials will use the findings to evaluate the feasibility of desilting and formulate future conservation and water-management plans.
SARRA said the survey was not limited to measuring the lake's depth but would provide a technical baseline for understanding its physical condition and storage capacity. The results are expected to guide decisions on protecting and managing the water body, while any restoration work would be based on the study's findings.
Bhimtal, around 22 km from Nainital, is considered the largest lake in the Kumaon region. It is about 4.5 km long and is named after Bhima, a central figure in the Mahabharata.