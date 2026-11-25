DEHRADUN: A four-day scientific survey of Bhimtal Lake in Uttarakhand's Nainital district has been completed to assess its depth, water-storage capacity and sediment deposits, paving the way for evaluating the feasibility of desilting and other conservation measures, a government spokesperson said.

The survey was conducted by the Dehradun-headquartered Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA), using modern equipment operated by Roorkee-based Geoscience Consultancy Services. It aimed to establish the lake's current depth, water-storage capacity and the extent of silt and sediment accumulated on its bed.

Watershed Minister Ram Singh Kaida said the findings would help officials assess the technical feasibility of desilting the lake.

"The objective is to accurately assess the lake's present depth, water-storage capacity and the condition of silt and sediment deposited on its bed, and to evaluate the possibilities of rejuvenation and dredging," he said.

During the survey, an echosounder mounted on a motorboat measured depths at different points across the lake. A differential global positioning system (DGPS) recorded the precise locations and coordinates of survey points along its perimeter.

The team used a dual-frequency, single-beam echosounder and a multi-constellation DGPS/GNSS system. Real-time kinematic and Continuously Operating Reference Station corrections were applied. Surveyors also accounted for the transducer's mounting depth and offset, recorded water levels and made the necessary depth corrections.