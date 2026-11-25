DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is preparing to count its monkeys and langurs through a mobile application, in a move aimed at building a clearer picture of their numbers and helping the Forest Department plan responses to rising human-wildlife conflict. The app, being developed by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), is in its final stages, officials said.

The proposed exercise will also invite members of the public to report sightings.

The app is expected to be available on the Google Play Store, with a specific day and time to be announced for the count. Once opened, it will record the user's GPS location. Users will then be able to photograph the animals and upload details of the number spotted.

The location-tagged reports will be analysed to estimate monkey and langur populations across different areas. Recording the time and location of sightings is also expected to reduce the risk of the same group being counted more than once.

Senior wildlife scientist at WII, Dr Bilal Habib, said the method had already been used in Haryana. “The same technology has been used to count monkeys in Haryana. We are planning to assess their numbers in Uttarakhand on similar lines,” he said.

The proposed count comes amid growing concern over crop damage and attacks on people. Forest Department records show that 407 people were injured in wildlife attacks in the state up to September this year, of whom 154 were hurt in attacks by monkeys and langurs. The figures cover only cases reported to the department and may not reflect the full extent of such incidents.