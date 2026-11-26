DEHRADUN: With the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections on the horizon, political activity over party tickets is picking up. Although polling is still some time away, leaders have begun increasing their presence in their constituencies and signalling their interest in contesting.
In the ruling BJP, a growing number of aspirants in several seats is emerging as a challenge for the party leadership.
In Dehradun’s five Assembly constituencies, 36 leaders are said to be seeking BJP tickets: 13 in Dehradun Cantonment, eight in Raipur, seven in Rajpur Road, five in Mussoorie and three in Dharampur. More than 60 leaders have reportedly expressed interest in five key Kumaon seats. The party must choose candidates with electoral prospects while also keeping disappointed aspirants and their supporters on board.
Dehradun Cantonment has the largest number of reported contenders. They include sitting MLA Savita Kapoor, city unit president Siddharth Umesh Agarwal, Jogendra Pundir, Vinay Goyal, Rajesh Sethi, Amit Kapoor, Aditya Chauhan, Kunwar Japendra Singh, Archit Dawar, Amita Singh, Sachin Gupta, Siddharth Bansal and Mohit Sharma.
In Mussoorie, sitting MLA and Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi is among five reported aspirants. The others are former mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, BJP leader Ravindra Jugran, Sunita Vidyarthi and councillor Bhupendra Kathait.
Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau is among eight names in the reckoning, alongside Kuldeep Butola, Kamli Bhatt, Sitaram Bhatt, Rajkumar Purohit, Rajesh Sharma, Vinod Uniyal and Ranjit Bhandari.
In Dharampur, sitting MLA Vinod Chamoli faces the reported claims of Ratan Singh Chauhan and Bhupendra Kandari. Rajpur Road has seven contenders, including Cabinet minister and sitting MLA Khajan Das, Ravindra Kataria, Kuldeep Swedia, Babita Sahotra, Swaraj Vidwan, Manju Kataria and Ravindra Valmiki.
The BJP says the number of aspirants reflects the party’s organisational strength rather than a crisis. State spokesperson and senior leader Naveen Thakur said, “The BJP is an organisation guided by democratic values and the commitment of its workers. The party’s support base is growing, and many people want to join it. It is natural, therefore, for several people to come forward for tickets.”
Thakur said the party followed a set process to select candidates. “Once the BJP’s Central Parliamentary Board takes a final decision on a name, it will be accepted by everyone. All leaders and workers seeking tickets must respect the organisation’s decision,” he said.
He added that discipline was paramount and that all aspirants would work to ensure the selected candidate’s victory.