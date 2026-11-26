CHANDIGARH:The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday formally sounded the poll bugle for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections by organising a 'Khushhaal Punjab Maha Rally' in Matwani village, Moga, where it began distributing smart ration cards. The rally marked the party's foundation day and Constitution Day.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought a second term, claiming that the government had fulfilled its promises and would continue all welfare schemes if re-elected. Mann targeted the SAD-BJP alliance, describing it as an “unholy” tie-up driven by vested interests.
Addressing the rally, Mann blamed the alliance for the drug menace during its 2007-2017 tenure and questioned how leaders who had accused each other of links to drugs would now share a stage.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed rally at the same Moga ground on December 8, Mann said, “The same people who have been criticising one another for years are now preparing to share a platform. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sunil Jakhar, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Ashwani Kumar and Tarun Chugh are among those whose politics the people of Punjab have watched closely. They should explain what they have done for Punjab.”
“Remember, Ravneet Singh Bittu used to say, how can we join hands with those who are into drugs, pointing towards Majithia. Now, how will Modi, Shah, Capt Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Badal, Bikram Majithia and Bittu share the stage?” he said.
Mann accused Sukhbir Badal of initially supporting the farm laws and opposing them only after the farmers' agitation gained ground. He alleged that the BJP wanted to bring back the laws with the SAD's support and accused Badal of compromising Punjab's rights for political power.
Referring to the December 2, 2024, edict, Mann said Badal had initially accepted it but later called the jathedars who pronounced it “tools of BJP and RSS”.
“You had also said that anyone who wants to join the BJP should have their DNA tested. Now that you have joined hands with the BJP and RSS, your DNA should be tested,” he said.
Referring to the Akali Dal leadership, he said, “The people of Punjab know who has been running the Akali Dal and what the party has done during its years in power. Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia and other Akali leaders must answer to the people. The party cannot escape accountability by changing its slogans or making new political arrangements.”
Taking a swipe at the party's internal affairs and leadership, Mann also referred to Prem Singh Chandumajra and Bibi Jagir Kaur, saying, “The people have seen how leaders have been treated and how the party has functioned. Those who could not keep their own house in order are now trying to lecture Punjab.”
Launching a sharp attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and BJP, Mann said, “These parties have ruled Punjab for years and have taken turns in power. They blamed one another, made promises and then forgot the people after elections. Now they are coming together because they are worried about the work being done by the Aam Aadmi Party government. The people of Punjab know their history and will not be misled by their new political arrangements.”
“Whether they belong to the Akali Dal, Congress or BJP, the people of Punjab have seen their governments. They had opportunities to work for the state. Today, they are joining hands not because they have suddenly developed love for Punjab, but because they want to stop the work of the Aam Aadmi Party government. The people will give their answer in 2027,” he said.
Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP was formed 14 years ago to protect the Constitution and ensure equality. Claiming that the Mann government had fulfilled its five-year guarantees, he cited free electricity, healthcare, education and financial assistance for women.
“Now all guarantees have been fulfilled despite the central government having stopped Punjab government funds and the state government having to move the court,” he said, promising that all schemes would continue if AAP retained power.
Kejriwal urged voters to give every vote to AAP, saying a change of government could lead to the discontinuation of welfare schemes. He also asked women to use their cash assistance to buy new clothes and wear them while voting for the party.
Highlighting the government's employment record, Mann said, “We have provided 77,182 government jobs to the youth of Punjab. These jobs have been given on merit and through a transparent process. Our young people are getting government employment on the basis of their qualifications. They do not have to approach a minister, a political leader or anyone else to get a job, and they do not have to pay bribes.”
Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and state president Aman Arora also addressed the rally.