CHANDIGARH:The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday formally sounded the poll bugle for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections by organising a 'Khushhaal Punjab Maha Rally' in Matwani village, Moga, where it began distributing smart ration cards. The rally marked the party's foundation day and Constitution Day.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought a second term, claiming that the government had fulfilled its promises and would continue all welfare schemes if re-elected. Mann targeted the SAD-BJP alliance, describing it as an “unholy” tie-up driven by vested interests.

Addressing the rally, Mann blamed the alliance for the drug menace during its 2007-2017 tenure and questioned how leaders who had accused each other of links to drugs would now share a stage.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed rally at the same Moga ground on December 8, Mann said, “The same people who have been criticising one another for years are now preparing to share a platform. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sunil Jakhar, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Ashwani Kumar and Tarun Chugh are among those whose politics the people of Punjab have watched closely. They should explain what they have done for Punjab.”

“Remember, Ravneet Singh Bittu used to say, how can we join hands with those who are into drugs, pointing towards Majithia. Now, how will Modi, Shah, Capt Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Badal, Bikram Majithia and Bittu share the stage?” he said.

Mann accused Sukhbir Badal of initially supporting the farm laws and opposing them only after the farmers' agitation gained ground. He alleged that the BJP wanted to bring back the laws with the SAD's support and accused Badal of compromising Punjab's rights for political power.

Referring to the December 2, 2024, edict, Mann said Badal had initially accepted it but later called the jathedars who pronounced it “tools of BJP and RSS”.

“You had also said that anyone who wants to join the BJP should have their DNA tested. Now that you have joined hands with the BJP and RSS, your DNA should be tested,” he said.